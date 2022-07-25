Windsor Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 149.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 214,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDQ stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $27.11.

