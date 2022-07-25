Windsor Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $972,351,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after buying an additional 2,994,368 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $169,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,488,000 after buying an additional 1,167,642 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3,976.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 989,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,605,000 after buying an additional 964,972 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $123.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.12 and a 1 year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.55.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.