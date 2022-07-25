Windsor Group LTD Acquires 3,016 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,897. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.44. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $55.61.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.