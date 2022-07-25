Windsor Group LTD Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,051 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,676,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,823,000 after buying an additional 1,133,396 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,180,000 after buying an additional 1,114,891 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,630.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,086,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,262 shares during the period.

SPLG traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 29,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959,255. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

