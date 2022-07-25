Windsor Group LTD Buys 60,644 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 723.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,026 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 60,644 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $119,135,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

F traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 381,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,494,242. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

