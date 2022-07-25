Windsor Group LTD Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,050,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,145,000 after acquiring an additional 333,005 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,128,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,762,000 after purchasing an additional 594,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

MRK stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.15. The company had a trading volume of 75,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,994,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $227.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

