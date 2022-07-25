Windsor Group LTD Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Windsor Group LTD lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.64. 3,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,578. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.10.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

