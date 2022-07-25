Windsor Group LTD Has $1.90 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Windsor Group LTD raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,864 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Cowen reduced their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.18.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.32. 3,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,154. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

