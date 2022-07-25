Windsor Group LTD Has $7.61 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Windsor Group LTD raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,271 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 45,793 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,405,000 after acquiring an additional 61,368 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.87. 7,520,380 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.30.

