Windsor Group LTD Invests $3.08 Million in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 59,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 20,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VGK stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.85. 31,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,042,854. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.87.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.