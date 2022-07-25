Windsor Group LTD Sells 11,902 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Windsor Group LTD cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,902 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.70. 2,641,404 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average is $73.93.

