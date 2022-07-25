Windsor Group LTD Sells 378 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 35,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.90.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.52. 11,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,066,597. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.07. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $149.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.