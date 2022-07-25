Wing One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.27 Million (WING)

Wing (WING) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wing has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Wing coin can now be bought for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00017663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032213 BTC.

About Wing

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance.

Buying and Selling Wing

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

