WorthPointe LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WorthPointe LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,352 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% in the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $132.21 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.02. The firm has a market cap of $362.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.96.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

