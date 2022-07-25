WorthPointe LLC Takes $933,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

WorthPointe LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of WorthPointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,576 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,708 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,948,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,712,000 after acquiring an additional 528,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,001,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
SHY opened at $82.86 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average is $83.57.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
