WOWswap Price Tops $0.75 on Exchanges (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00003339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $438,539.31 and $7,401.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016823 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00032080 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io.

WOWswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

