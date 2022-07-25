Wrapped BNB Achieves Market Cap of $1.15 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $229.90 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for about $253.56 or 0.01147071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00017001 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00031832 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,554,799 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX.

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.