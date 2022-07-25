WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of WSFS Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.25.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy J. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares in the company, valued at $175,639.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 43.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

