Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Holdings Boosted by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,650. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.99 and its 200 day moving average is $70.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.