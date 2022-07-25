XIO (XIO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $103,650.00

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One XIO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000134 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000400 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official website is xio.network. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx. The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network. XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XIO

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

