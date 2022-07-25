Zero Market Capitalization Achieves $222,469.58 (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $222,469.58 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 40.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00260017 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00095299 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00072448 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003223 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000325 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,691,668 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

