Zero (ZER) Price Reaches $0.0190 on Major Exchanges

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $222,469.58 and $2.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zero has traded up 40.7% against the dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00260017 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00095299 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00072448 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003223 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000325 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,691,668 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Buying and Selling Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

