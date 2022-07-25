Zhong Yang Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) Shares Down 8.4%

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. 944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 303,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

Zhong Yang Financial Group Trading Down 15.3 %

About Zhong Yang Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and provision of comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zhong Yang Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhong Yang Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.