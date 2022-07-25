ZooKeeper Price Tops $0.0224 on Top Exchanges (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $4.69 million and $233,927.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017078 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00031735 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 208,801,373 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.