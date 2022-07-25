ZooKeeper Price Tops $0.0224 on Top Exchanges (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $4.69 million and $233,927.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004515 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001562 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017078 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001870 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00031735 BTC.
ZooKeeper Coin Profile
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 208,801,373 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.
ZooKeeper Coin Trading
