11,571 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,571 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $195.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.61. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

