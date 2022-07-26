24,756 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Bought by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 7,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 848,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,086,000 after acquiring an additional 67,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

ENB stock opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.69.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

