27,600 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Bought by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.50. 1,088,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.35.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.