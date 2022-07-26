30,328 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 30,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. Citigroup makes up 0.9% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in Citigroup by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $74.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $104.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

