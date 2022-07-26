3,312 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Purchased by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.25. 361,949 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.48.

