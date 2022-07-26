3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.30-10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.50. The company issued revenue guidance of (2.5%)-(0.5%) to ~$34.47-35.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.46 billion.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $134.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.90 and its 200 day moving average is $148.21. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $202.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus cut 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday. They issued a reduce rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $584,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 461.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 69,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 57,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 411.0% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 51,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 41,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

