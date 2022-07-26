3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 168,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,967,000 after buying an additional 30,414 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of 3M by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM traded up $7.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.03. 227,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,748. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.85.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

