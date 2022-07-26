4,214 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Purchased by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.97. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.