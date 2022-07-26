490 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Purchased by Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,785 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,551,000 after purchasing an additional 452,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,952,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,236,000 after purchasing an additional 678,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,719,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,403,000 after acquiring an additional 226,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Corteva Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $64.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

