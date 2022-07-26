52,599 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment House LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $43,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at $253,097.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $108,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $43,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,097.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,038 shares of company stock worth $340,520 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.48. 8,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,876. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.52 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.28%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 33.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.