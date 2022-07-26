5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Trading 6.5% Higher

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.68 and last traded at $16.56. 427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 134,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

5E Advanced Materials Trading Up 6.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Atlas Precious Metals Inc. sold 500,000 shares of 5E Advanced Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $12,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,092,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,340,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth about $518,000.

About 5E Advanced Materials

(Get Rating)

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.