8,818 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,818 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.03.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.