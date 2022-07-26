888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) PT Lowered to GBX 230 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.01) to GBX 230 ($2.77) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EIHDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on 888 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on 888 from GBX 690 ($8.31) to GBX 470 ($5.66) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on 888 from GBX 545 ($6.57) to GBX 500 ($6.02) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EIHDF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,245. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. 888 has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

