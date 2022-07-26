97,788 Shares in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Acquired by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97,788 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Extreme Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,028.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Extreme Networks from $18.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of EXTR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.96. 9,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,194. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 100.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

