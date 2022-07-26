AAR (NYSE:AIR) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet cut shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
AIR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.00.
AAR Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $42.32 on Friday. AAR has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AAR in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAR in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AAR in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.
AAR Company Profile
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
