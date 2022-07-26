Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $610.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Aaron’s updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$2.15 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.75-2.15 EPS.

Aaron’s Price Performance

NYSE:AAN opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72. The company has a market cap of $476.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.09. Aaron’s has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $31.69.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

AAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,638,000 after purchasing an additional 48,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 209,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 42.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 106,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 29.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 70,125 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Further Reading

