Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19-2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.33 billion. Aaron’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$2.15 EPS.

Aaron’s Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a market cap of $476.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.15. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $610.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.73%.

AAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Aaron’s from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Aaron’s from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

