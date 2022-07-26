AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Price Target Raised to $22.00

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 117.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics Stock Up 0.3 %

ABCL opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of -1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 41.87%. The business had revenue of $316.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, COO Veronique Lecault purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,770,122 shares in the company, valued at $11,222,573.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbCellera Biologics news, COO Veronique Lecault purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,770,122 shares in the company, valued at $11,222,573.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 1,408,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $9,028,279.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,215,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,933,008.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,812,928 shares of company stock worth $11,713,485 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.