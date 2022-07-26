Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Lessened by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,679 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $918,234,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $518,188,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 8,042.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,713,000 after purchasing an additional 915,910 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after purchasing an additional 817,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accenture Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $289.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.74. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $182.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.