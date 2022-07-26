ACENT (ACE) Trading Down 21.4% Over Last 7 Days

ACENT (ACE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. One ACENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. ACENT has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $277,147.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ACENT has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,114.70 or 1.00028313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About ACENT

ACENT (CRYPTO:ACE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech.

Buying and Selling ACENT

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

