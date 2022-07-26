ACoconut One Day Trading Volume Reaches $36,473.00 (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ACoconut has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $168,200.54 and $36,473.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00030469 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007177 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ACoconut

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

