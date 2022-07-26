Adam Le Van Buys 2,700 Shares of Strip Tinning Holdings plc (LON:STG) Stock

Strip Tinning Holdings plc (LON:STG – Get Rating) insider Adam Le Van purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £2,835 ($3,415.66).

On Thursday, May 19th, Adam Le Van purchased 5,000 shares of Strip Tinning stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($6,626.51).

Shares of STG remained flat at GBX 105 ($1.27) during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares. Strip Tinning Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 95 ($1.14) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.41). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 100.70.

Strip Tinning Holdings plc manufactures and supplies flexible electrical connectors for heating and antennae systems embedded within automotive glazing and to the connection of the cells within electric vehicle (EV) battery packs in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides windshield soldering connectors and heating materials, including FPC connectors, flat foil connectors, solder busbars, adhesive busbars, preformed busbars, and heating wires; back-lite soldering connectors comprising solder bridge connectors, crimp contact connectors, and round wire connectors with capacitors and coils; and ST flex products, such as battery electronics, lighting and heating products, smart glass products, and antennas.

