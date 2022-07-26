Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Frederic A. Escherich Acquires 4,248 Shares

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 4,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $67,798.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,962.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ADX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,963. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund
About Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX)
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
- Oil & Gas Stocks That Will Likely Outperform Despite Falling Crude Prices
- Is NIO’s Valuation a Bull Trap or a Screaming Buy?
- Is RPM International Shifting Into High Gear?
- Is High-Yield Whirlpool A Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.