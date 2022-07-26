Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Frederic A. Escherich Acquires 4,248 Shares

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 4,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $67,798.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,962.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ADX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,963. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

