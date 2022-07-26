Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Reduced by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Adobe were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $391.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $392.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.51. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $183.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

