Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,506 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its stake in Adobe by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 741 shares of the software company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $7.31 on Tuesday, hitting $384.65. The company had a trading volume of 20,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,795. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $392.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

