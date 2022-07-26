Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 255,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,778,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,694.1% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 66,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 64,444 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $87.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

